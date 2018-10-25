HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators are reacting to news about suspected pipe bombs being mailed to Democratic politicians and critics of the president.
A total of 10 suspicious packages have been found, the most recent of which were addressed to actor Robert De Niro and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"It makes me really sad and it makes me really nervous for our country," said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat.
Murphy toured a biotech company in Branford on Thursday.
He said he was getting updates on the packages being mailed to his colleagues across the country.
"My heart sunk into my stomach when I saw about an hour ago that the president is now blaming these attacks on the press criticism of him," Murphy said. "This is a level of narcissism that is not meeting the moment. We need a leader that is going to unite us."
Over the past two days, packages containing pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
None of the bombs exploded and all of them were intercepted before reaching their targets.
Murphy said he has security measures in place to make sure his staff is safe. He said they are always reviewing them.
"We already have in place a lot of protections," Murphy said. "We have physical protections at our office and we also have a process by which mail gets processed off site, not inside our office just for this very purpose."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal called for a prompt investigation.
"We ought to throw the book at the people who made these bombs, and who sought to terrorize," Blumenthal said. "They are terrorist attacks on our nation."
The FBI warned that the threats may not be over yet.
