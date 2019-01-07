HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's two U.S. senators unveiled a new gun control measure involving universal background checks on Monday.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal held a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Channel 3 streamed it live on Facebook.
Murphy and Blumenthal called the measure The Background Check Expansion Act.
They said the act is meant to strengthen federal background checks and steam gun violence.
Murphy said it will be the first bill he introduces to the 116th Congress.
