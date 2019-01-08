HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will have a new governor on Wednesday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont is being sworn in as the state's 89th governor on Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Gov-elect Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn in Wednesday morning.
The event will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, Lamont's transition team said.
The team recommended that anyone planning to attend the ceremony RSVP ahead of time.
The new team vowed to tackle issues in the state.
Lamont said during his campaign that he did not want to raise the state income tax. He said he sees funding opportunities to repair roads and bridges by way of tolls on tractor trailers. He also supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.
"I told people the truth," Lamont said. "We didn't make a lot of big expensive promises. We said we have to fix our transportation system."
Channel 3's coverage will begin at noon on Wednesday.
The swearing in ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. at the William A. O'Neill State Armory in Hartford.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
An inaugural parade will follow the ceremony.
The inauguration parade will step off at the Armory, turning east on Capitol Avenue, and pass by the State Capitol. It then turns north on Trinity Street and ends at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.
People who will be in the city should plan for road closures in the areas surrounding the State Capitol and the State Armory.
Both events are free.
After the parade, Lamont will make his state-of-the-state address inside the Hall of Representatives at the State Capitol.
An inaugural ball is also open to the public, but tickets must be purchased. They're available online here.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the inauguration. The events will be live-streamed on WFSB.com as well as the station's Facebook page.
