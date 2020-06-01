(WFSB) - Haircuts and slot machines are now open to the public.
Salons and barbershops reopened on June 1 after months of being closed due to COVID-19.
There are some changes of which customers will need to be aware.
Customers can be seen by appointment only, waiting rooms will be closed, and chairs or work stations will be at least six feet apart.
The businesses will post signage to reinforce the new policies.
Also set to reopen on Monday, casinos.
Safety measures were said to have been put in place at both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.
Once people arrive, they'll have to get their temperature checked. Also throughout their time at the casinos, they'll be asked to maintain distance away from others.
The number of guests will also be limited and every other slot machine will be turned off.
Still, Gov. Ned Lamont expressed concerns about the reopening of the casinos.
"I think opening up on June 1 is early. It’s earlier than Las Vegas. It’s earlier than our regional casinos, short of that," Lamont said. "I want them to put in stricter protocols. I think that’s key for people going in, their employees, and the greater region."
Both Mohegan Sun and Foxwood have each released their own separate safety plans ahead of the June 1 reopening.
