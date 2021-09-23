CT school association, union coalition says school air quality needs a major upgrade

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - A coalition of school associations met to discuss the need for better air systems in schools.
The educators said they have been asking lawmakers for better air systems for years.
Kaye Dias, Connecticut Education Association (CEA) President, said, "With the pandemic we were forced to leave windows open in 30 degree weather to try to encourage ventilation. These are not learning environments that we can sustain."
During a conference, educators shared their accounts of struggling in classrooms that are too hot, too cold, and not well ventilated.
Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) Executive Director, Fran Rabinowitz, said, "while I was superintendent I actually had to let kids go home, half day, because the conditions for teaching and learning were just atrocious."
Educators said local taxes can't support the major changes, and federal ESSER funds are being dispersed elsewhere.
Michelle Embree Ku, the Newtown Board of Education Chair, said, "these are town wide projects that take years of planning and investment and I worry that without state and federal support there will be disparities."
The CEA said they are surveying their teachers about their work conditions.
Dias said, "97% said that this is their primary issue. They are most concerned about indoor air quality."
