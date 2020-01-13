WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A growing number of Connecticut school districts have been stepping up to help people impacted by a series of powerful earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
Waterbury Public Schools said it's on standby to help.
Similar help from Connecticut districts was offered to the island following the destruction from Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The quakes rocked Puerto Rico last week.
The most recent one was reported on Saturday at a magnitude of 5.9. It caused further damage along the island's southern coast.
Over the course of the quakes, buildings were toppled, power was knocked out to thousands of customers and people were forced to flee from their homes.
Waterbury's superintendent said the district is ready to accomodate students from Puerto Rico.
Following Hurricane Maria, officials in the Brass City welcomed 300 students into their schools.
Waterbury isn't the only district helping following the most recent disaster.
Hartford is stepping up as well.
