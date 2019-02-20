WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut school has settled a lawsuit from a teenage girl who said she was shamed by her teacher and other students into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Waterbury Board of Education and teacher said they agreed to settle the federal lawsuit, which was dismissed on Feb. 9 as the result of the deal.
The girl's lawyer said officials agreed that students don't have to take part in the Pledge and will pay her legal fees, which were not disclosed.
The unidentified 14-year-old black student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School filed the suit back in October and cited First Amendment rights.
She said she and her classmates remained seated during the Pledge to protest racial discrimination.
