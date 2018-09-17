NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Quite an honor for a handful of Connecticut schools recognized as some of the nation’s healthiest.
So, how did they do it?
Four Connecticut schools made this list, all of them were in New Haven.
It’s based on students eating well and moving more.
The latest banner hangs inside New Haven’s East Rock Community Magnet School, recognizing the K through 8 school as one of the healthiest in the nation.
“I think its great news, I hadn’t heard that,” said Eric March, a parent.
The list, put out by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, recognized more than 450 schools, including 4 in Connecticut, which all call the Elm City home.
“It means that you’re providing a certain number of physical education minutes, it means that you’re providing health education, that you have food policies in place, recess policies in place,” said Mary Glickman is a physical education and health teacher at East Rock.
In addition to East Rock, which has been honored twice before, three other schools are also making the list this year.
Christopher Columbus Family Academy, the John C. Daniels International Communications Magnet School, and Lincoln-Bassett School are also on the list.
Glickman says not only does a school have to meet the district standards, but also some national requirements, when it comes to getting kids moving, eating healthy meals, and not using food for celebrations.
“It’s other things like concrete incentives like books, pencils. The kids aren’t allowed to bring in food from home to share it with each other, we have very healthy food for breakfast, lunch, even snack time. We have a meal program with food to go home with children on the weekends if they need it,” said Glickman.
As a parent of a new kindergartner, March says learning how to live a healthy life, can’t be understated.
“It’s all great stuff to institute for sure. We try to do that at home, and if you’re doing it here too at school, its good, a cohesive education about keeping healthy in all ways,” said March.
For a complete list of America’s healthiest schools, click here.
