HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Science Center welcomed families on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
One of the most iconic events in modern history, celebrations have been taking place across the nation to remember the day, July 20th, 1969 when the Apollo 11 mission successfully put a man on the moon.
"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Neil Armstrong’s historic steps were taken six hours after the initial lunar landing and officially ending the Space Race.
An estimated 650 million people worldwide tuned in to the space walk.
“I think it’s something we did as pioneers,” said Springfield, MA resident Seth Mastroianni.
“Not just looking from Earth to the stars.”
In commemoration of the historic moment, the Connecticut Science Center hosted many activities today for families, including space related trivia and learning centers.
Many families were drawn to a replica of the Apollo 11 spacesuit complete with fully equipped temperature and pressure controls, and pockets for collecting rock samples.
The Science Center held several screenings of the movie, “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition.”
Families had a chance to voyage back to the 1960s through music, technology, and even a tie-dye station.
Also, on display, the Connecticut state flag that was flown aboard the Space Shuttle to Atlantis to the International Space Station in 2000.
For more information on the CT Science Center, click here.
