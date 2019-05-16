HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's the end of an era for CBS and sitcoms alike.
Fans will bid a fond farewell Thursday night to Sheldon, Penny, Leonard and the rest of the gang on the long-running CBS show The Big Bang Theory.
After its last episode, it will have ran for 12 seasons and nearly 300 episodes. It has been television's number one comedy for a good portion of that time.
To celebrate the series finale, The Connecticut Science Center is throwing an invite-only viewing party with some of Channel 3's meteorologists.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a reception with some Big Bang Theory inspired food in the center's Science Alley.
The one-hour series finale begins at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on the big screen in the theater.
"We love science," said Tracy Shirer, director of market, Connecticut Science Center. "We love the Big Bang Theory. So we are very honored to host this iconic moment in pop culture event."
The Big Bang Theory's final episode can be seen on Channel 3 at 8 p.m.
Eyewitness News will broadcast highlights from the party during its 11 p.m. broadcast.
