HARTFORD, CT (WFSB0 - With two recent launches to outer space, it‘s causing an influx of visitors to the Connecticut Science Center.
The Blue Origin capsule is the latest to blast off to outer space.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his crew experienced ten minutes of majestic views more than sixty miles above the planet before returning to earth today.
Just a few days ago, Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson blasted off in his own spaceship.
It’s these launches that are increasing popularity of Hartford’s Connecticut Science Center’s space gallery exhibit.
"All the kids want to check out the space gallery when they come here. This is the only space gallery in Connecticut. It features all kinds of amazing things that are at the forefront of space exploration right now," STEM educator Nick Villagra stated.
"Everything is super cool, because people are going to the moon and I find it interesting how they get there, and I’m like, 'Why do they get there and how do they get there?"," asked Jasio Adorno of Simsbury.
Another family came from Stamford.
"It’s exciting. If I had the opportunity to go into space even get up high enough there, those two are interesting," Alex Kaeasouris of Stamford added.
According to Branson, Tesla and Space X founder Elon musk has bought a ticket for a future flight on a Virgin Galactic spacecraft.
Roughly 600 people have shown interest in the trip to space.
NASA plans to land astronauts on the moon again by 2024.
