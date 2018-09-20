NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- From swords to plowshares, a unique program is underway in the Elm City.
Local sculptor Gar Waterman is turning guns into gardening tools. He and his crew quickly got to work on the first-of-its-kind project in Connecticut.
They have been sawing their way through shotguns and rifles that were collected by New Haven police during the December buyback event.
“As you can see, we’re not doing it delicately. This is a down and dirty, slash and burn. It’s not nice disassembly, because the whole point is to incapacitate them,” Waterman said.
“Here you have this item that can be disruptive, and really turn it into something productive,” said Dr. Pina Violane, of Yale New Haven Hospital’s Injury Prevention & Community Outreach.
The idea for the project came from New Haven police, Yale New Haven’s Injury Free Coalition for Kids, and the Newtown Foundation.
On Thursday, they teamed up with RAWtools Inc. out of Colorado, an organization that said its main objective is to forge peace.
“It’s a gun and a heart problem, turning guns into gardening tools is a unique way to engage both sides of this issue and bring those folks together,” said Mike Martin, of RAWtools.
He said from the 141 guns collected, they’ll be able to make around 200 tools.
They’re training inmates from the department of corrections, who will then go back and use the skills and knowledge to make the tools over the next few weeks.
“It shows you anybody can do this, anybody can be part of making that change,” Martin said.
When they’re done, each team will be able to make a tool in about an hour, and when its finished, each one will actually tell a story, right there on the handle, you can see an olive branch, the symbol for peace.
“Every tool that we make gets a number on the bottom to track it, so you can see the story of where it came from as well as giving you an opportunity as a tool owner to change that story. Instead of how many people are lost every day by gun violence, we can track how many pounds of food are grown,” Martin said.
“We have two agricultural schools here in New Haven that we’re actually going to give the tools too so they can help plant and then take the fruits and vegetables that they get from those plants and bring them to soup kitchens and homeless shelters in new haven, make a full circle of life,” Violano said.
