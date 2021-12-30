CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - COVID cases are surging statewide.
A shipment of millions of rapid tests set to be dispersed to towns and cities is no longer on the way.
During a press conference, Governor Lamont insinuated that the state was outbid for the three million tests that were supposed to be delivered Wednesday.
Rocky Hill is one of many towns that cancelled their test distribution.
The town was supposed to hand out kits here at the fire station tomorrow, but that’s been rescheduled for next week.
State leaders say they’re hoping kits will get here by this weekend.
DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said, “we issued a purchase order off of the contract. We were given pictures and confirmation that the product was being loaded and on the way. That was misrepresented to us.”
Millions of rapid test kits shipping from California are no longer on the way.
State leaders say they’re not sure when that particular shipment will get to Connecticut.
During a press briefing today, they’ve hinted that the state was outbid, though no money was exchanged.
“I think there was a lot of competing folks that wanted those tests,” Lamont said. “There were a lot of people putting money on the table and trucks were turning around.”
Lamont says the state is working with other suppliers to start delivering rapid tests by this weekend, although there is no distinct timeline.
With a delay in tests, the National Guard started delivering N-95 masks to municipalities today, as COVID cases soar.
The state set another case record today, the highest since mass testing started.
Governor Lamont says he strongly recommends indoor masking but is not reinstating a mandate.
School districts plan to return to in-person learning next week and many New Year’s Eve celebrations are moving forward.
Juthani said, “people are gathering for Christmas, for New Year’s. People are socializing this week. Our intentions were to help people do that safely.”
State leaders are cautioning people to be careful when it comes to who they gather with tomorrow.
Once again, there is no set timeline for when the next shipment of tests could get here.
Lamont says they’re searching globally for more testing material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.