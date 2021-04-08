ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – There are signs of encouragement for Connecticut’s economy.
While thousands are still out of work, jobs are coming back and there seems to be more confidence.
Businesses have struggled during the pandemic and many have closed, but those that managed to stay open are seeing more customers.
“I am grateful we got called back last summer,” said Angela Kelleher.
It’s been a slow comeback for hair salons, but Angela Kelleher says business is getting better.
“People are much more comfortable coming into the salon than they were since vaccinations are up,” Kelleher said.
For restaurants, it’s been harder. More than 600 have closed during the pandemic, and as a result, there have been record numbers of unemployment in the service sector.
CT’s unemployment rate is currently at 8.5 percent with 200,000 claims filed each week, but the silver lining is jobs are coming back. In February, 3,000 jobs were added.
Economist Patrick Flaherty says its been a roller-coaster, but there is growth surprisingly in retail.
“Over 90 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic have no been recovered in retail,” Flaherty said.
“You do see more people out now at the parks and restaurants,” said John Boxley.
John Boxley is still jobless, and his benefits are running out. He was working at a commercial laundry company and that has still not come back.
“I had to reapply twice. I am not sure what tomorrow is going to hold. I am looking for a job now,” Boxley said.
The service sector has been hit hard. As for restaurants, there is some positive news. With more people vaccinated, more people feel comfortable going out to eat and the nicer weather will also help.
