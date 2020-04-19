(WFSB) - A hint of positive news in the number of people who are being cared for at the hospital for COVID-19.
There are several factors at play before we can fully reopen the workforce in our state.
One of those is having fewer people with COVID-19 in the hospital.
Connecticut must see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and the number of people who test positive for coronavirus.
Yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont shared eight fewer people were hospitalized from the night before.
This is the first time we’ve seen a net negative since the pandemic hit our state more than a month ago.
At the same time, more than 700 additional people tested positive for the virus.
In a tweet, Governor Lamont said social distancing measures are having an impact, but cautioned...
"1 day of data alone does not mean we are out of the woods and can return to life as normal," Gov. Lamont said in a tweet.
Hospitals and nursing homes aren’t in the clear when it comes to fighting the virus’ spread.
Other factors the state must consider before getting everyone back to work is upping contact tracing, which is to trace back a certain period of time and monitor anyone who came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, we must also have more PPE, or protective equipment, for first responders and healthcare workers, and lastly, testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.