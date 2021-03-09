(WFSB) - Connecticut reported on Tuesday its first death from a highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
The death was from the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom, according to the state Department of Public Health.
It also announced on Tuesday that there were an additional 15 cases of the UK Variant in the state, which brought the total number of cases to 81.
The specimen collection dates for the newly identified cases were from between Jan. 29 and Feb. 17, 2021, and the individuals involved ranged in age from 15 to 55 years old.
The 15 individuals were residents of the following towns:
- Beacon Falls (1)
- Bridgeport (1)
- East Canaan (2)
- Hamden (1)
- Middletown (1)
- New Hartford (1)
- North Haven (1)
- Oxford (1)
- Rocky Hill (1)
- Southington (1)
- Waterbury (3)
- Westbrook (1)
There was one more case of the South African variant detected, which brought the total number of that variant in the state to two.
The newly identified case involved an individual who was between the age of 15 and 25 years old, and was a resident of Greenwich. The person was tested in early February and reported travel to Massachusetts.
