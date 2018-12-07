HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator said he wants stronger consequences for NFL players who are involved in domestic violence.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he's calling on the league itself to hold those players accountable.
Blumenthal said if the NFL doesn't take action soon, he'll look to Congress to step in and that could hurt the league's bottom line.
Officials said since 2014, at least 27 NFL players have been accused of committing some form of violence or harassment against women.
And at least seven remain part of an NFL organization this season.
Blumenthal said if the NFL fails to take effective action, he will try to end their permanent antitrust exemption, which has provided financial support and benefits to the league since 1961.
Years ago, the NFL promised new accountability measures following domestic violence. It said independent investigations, stronger discipline and counseling would come for players involved.
Recently, Kansas City Chiefs player Kareem Hunt was under fire after a video was released of him allegedly attacking a woman outside of a hotel.
Linebacker Reuben Foster was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers following a domestic violence arrest. However, he was picked up by the Washington Redskins.
Blumenthal said he will be meeting with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Interval House on Friday.
The meeting is set for 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.