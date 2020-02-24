(WFSB) -- On Monday, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy continued to defend his recent meeting with Iran’s foreign minister despite the criticism from the White House.
The Senator called the president’s Iran policy a total disaster, saying he was there to get a dialogue going.
“My job ultimately is not to negotiate on behalf of the United States, but to open up the channels of communication and try to avoid disasters and catastrophes in the future,” Murphy said.
The President responded via tweet writing "Kerry and Murphy illegally violated the Logan act. This is why Iran is not making a deal. Must be dealt with strongly.”
“I think the president’s Iran policy has been a total disaster. I think it’s made our country less safe. I think it’s made Iran stronger. I wish the president had a dialogue with the Iranians as President Obama did,” Murphy said.
(2) comments
Chris Murphy, Blumenthal etal should direct their energies to the citizens of CT who elected them. I am tired of the State of CT going down to toilet while they lament the State of the Union. Clean up your own house before trying to clean up the White House. Our Connecticut representatives are an embarassment. We have people who can't afford being gouged by insurance companies on LTC they have been paying for years, crime on the rise, a capital that looks deserted at night, lack of decent affordable housing, I can go on forever. Our reps need to start doing the job they were elected for and stop looking to make a photo/press op to satisfy their egos.
Murphy needs to be arrested for treason!
