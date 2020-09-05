NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff recalls what he called a terrible day at the Norwalk police department.
The state senator says an officer spat at him after meeting with the police union back in July.
After meeting with state senator Bob Duff on Friday, the police chief says he's reviewing the incident.
The lawmaker says it happened July 24th, the same day the house passed the police accountability bill.
On that date, Duff says the invite was marred with what he calls a "show of bullying and intimidation."
The police union invited him to the police department for a meeting, but he says several officers stormed the room demanding answers.
Later, Duff explains an officer asked to speak to him so the pair headed outside and that's when he claims another officer spits at him.
He says the moment followed more officers entering the parking lot where they asked him to leave.
The reason we're hearing of this now is Duff says the police union asked for a meeting on the 10th over a potential endorsement.
Duff says that's why he wrote a letter back explaining he would neither seek nor accept their union endorsement this year.
"If they would treat somebody who looks like me, a Senate Majority Leader and somebody that has the public platform that I do, what are they doing when the cameras aren’t on and what are they doing to people who don’t look like me and don’t have that public platform that I do?" Duff said.
Eyewitness News reached out to Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik and he wrote this in part after Friday's meeting:
"Although the accounts on what occur differ somewhat there is no question that an officer spitting on the ground in a sign of disrespect is completely unacceptable. The fact that it stemmed from a union meeting held at police headquarters is not an excuse and the officer has acknowledged that and has agreed to meet with him."
The state senator says the tension with law enforcement did not end there.
Coming up at 11, a look at what Duff says happened after the police accountability bill passed and how he's not the only lawmaker facing backlash.
Come on NPD, release the guilty punk cop's name, arrest him, and fire him. You need to enforce the law.
