NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is urging the passage of a new COVID-19 relief package.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, called upon Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep a promise to get the package passed.
A news conference happened around 10:30 a.m. outside of New Haven City Hall.
Blumenthal was joined by state and local leaders.
The package, the senator said, includes state and local funding, stimulus payments for individuals, aid for small businesses, extended unemployment benefits, and other relief measures.
After the election, McConnell said that he wanted Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package, including additional funding for state and local governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.