WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator was front and center during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into a Supreme Court nominee's sex assault allegations.
Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal is on the committee and addressed both Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, on Thursday.
He was also with the committee briefly on Friday ahead of a vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination.
The testimony for both was both emotional and exhausting.
Democrats, including Blumenthal, rallied around Ford.
Blumenthal said to Ford "if we agree on nothing else, I hope on a bipartisan basis we can agree on how much courage it has taken to come forward."
While some Republicans agreed her allegations were both powerful and credible, others continued to have their doubts.
Kavanaugh denied the allegations both before and during the hearing.
However, there has been a continued push to slow down the confirmation process until the FBI has time to do a full background check on the claims made by Ford and other women.
Blumenthal addressed that when he arrived for the hearing.
"With all due respect to the Judiciary Committee staff, they are completely inadequate as a substitute for the FBI," he said. "The failure to do it is part of a pattern of concealment and cover up that the White House has often supported. Investigators need to go out into the field and talk to all of the people who are making these allegations."
Friday, Blumenthal motioned that Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, should be subpoenaed as a witness to appear before the committee.
Blasey claimed Judge was in the room during the alleged sexual assault.
Blumenthal acknowledged that Judge denied any recollection of the incident.
"I move, Mr. chairman, that we have him before this committee as a witness," Blumenthal told the committee. "He could be interviewed beforehand on a bipartisan basis. I recognize that he has submitted a cursory, six sentence letter, not even signed by him, by his attorney."
The motion was defeated along party lines.
Later Blumenthal, along with other Democrats, walked out of the committee room in protest.
They said they were upset at the decision to hold a vote to advance the Kavanaugh nomination on Friday afternoon. The vote is set for 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Dannel Malloy spoke on Friday about what was happening.
"I would hope that he would withdraw, I would hope the president would withdraw, I'd hope three senators would find a way to say he should not be on the bench," Malloy said. "I don't expect any of that to happen."
As the testimony unfolded in Washington DC, people around the country, including at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, watched.
Moments before the hearing wrapped up on Thursday, there was a rally on the steps of a church in West Hartford.
More than a dozen advocacy groups said they were concerned with how Ford was grilled and the impact it will have on victims of sexual assault.
The rally ended with attendees calling legislators in several states to urge them to reject Kavanaugh's nomination.
If all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh, Republicans can't afford to lost more than one of its members.
The focus remains on at least five Republicans who have said they would withhold judgement until after the hearing.
