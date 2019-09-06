NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – U.S. Coast Guard personnel based in Connecticut are preparing to help Hurricane Dorian storm survivors in the Bahamas.
Leaders in the state brief Senator Richard Blumenthal on Friday about what they are doing to help people while protecting our area.
One of the things they showed him is a 273-foot Coastguard Bear Ship, which was docked off the coast of New Haven.
It’s loaded with rescue and relief supplies. It will stay in the Long Island Sound to help with any local emergencies.
Six guardsmen from the Connecticut- Long Island sector are headed to the Bahamas.
The other 465 active duty guardsmen and 142 reservists based in the state will remain in the northeast, and some of the guardsmen may head south to help storm victims in the Carolinas.
Other Coast Guard sectors have already sent aid to both of the storm zone areas.
“Right now, they are providing personnel and other support to the hardest hits of our country. The Carolinas as well as the Bahamas,” Blumenthal said.
The Coast Guard and shoreline residents are also preparing to deal with Dorian as it will bring rain and wind to the state.
