WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator thinks college athletes should be compensated for their play.
Sen. Chris Murphy released a report this week in which he said college sports generate big profits for schools and media companies off of the free labor of college athletes.
He posted a video explaining the report on his Facebook page.
"College basketball and football have become a multi-billion dollar industry and everyone is getting rich except the student-athletes playing the game," Murphy said.
Do you think college athletes should be compensated?
Sen. Chris Murphy released a report in which he says college sports is a multi-billion dollar industry that makes everyone rich except for student athletes. Should those athletes be paid?
Should college athletes be paid or compensated? Vote in our poll here.
Murphy argues that though college sports are part of the country's culture, there is something rotten about an industry that generates billions of dollars in money for everybody except the student-athletes.
"In recent decades, colleges sports has become a money-making and money-spending machine," he said. "Since 2003, revenues have more than tripled, turning college athletics into a $14 billion industry."
Murphy said that's more money than the MLB or the NBA take in.
"It's more money than any pro league anywhere in the world except for the NFL," he said.
Murphy said schools aren't investing the profits back into their students. They're padding coaches' salaries and building lavish facilities to perpetuate the cycle of recruiting new athletes.
He acknowledged that athletes can get scholarships; however, he said that money is just a fraction of the money those athletes actually generate.
"If a student gets injured or can't compete, they lost out on the scholarship entirely," he said.
Murphy said the NCAA is not putting players first.
"It's time for the NCAA to find a way to fairly compensate student-athletes, at least in basketball and football, and understand that making kids work for free is a civil rights issue," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.