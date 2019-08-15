EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator said he's fighting for Department of Defense testing and remediation of a toxic firefighting chemical.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is hosting a news conference at noon about PFAS on Thursday in East Granby.
Blumenthal said he has sponsored legislation that would require the DOD to work alongside state and local water utilities to focus on testing, removal and remedial actions for PFAS contaminations on and near military installations.
He said PFAS is a firefighting foam used by fire departments across the country.
Exposure to it has been associated with a number of health effects, including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, asthma and thyroid disease.
While the Connecticut National Guard has indicated that Bradley Air National Guard Base tested negative for PFAS contamination, DOD Secretary Mark Esper recently created a task force to address potential PFAS contamination at military bases nationally and in Connecticut.
The chemical leaked into the Farmington River earlier this summer from a private hangar at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Since then, Connecticut lawmakers have been looking for ways to regulate it.
