HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With each passing day, it becomes less likely the Senate will convict President Donald Trump, even if he is impeached.
Connecticut’s two senators say safety concerns should create a sense of urgency for their Republican colleagues.
Both Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal say the president remains a danger to our democracy with Murphy even saying he doesn’t think last Wednesday will not be the last attempt to disrupt our government.
“The President of the United State incited and instigated a mob assault, literally domestic terrorism, to stop the vote count,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Blumenthal and Murphy were in Hartford on Monday, making the case to remove Trump from office. Trump has just nine days left, but the two senators say he remains a threat to American’s democracy.
“I think you have to assume this insurgency against the federal government will continue in 2021,” Murphy said.
The Associated Press reported on Monday that the FBI is warning of armed protests in a 50 states and Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Murphy is calling for changes in planning around the inauguration to ensure faster decisions on security should violence erupt.
“The current Commander in Chief is not working on trying to make sure the inauguration is peaceful,” Murphy said.
He’s also calling for a review of the federal government’s response after it took four hours from the first breach before the National Guard arrived at the Capitol last Wednesday.
Both senators continue to push for impeachment. House Democrats are planning to move forward if Vice President Mike Pence won’t invoke the 25th Amendment.
“I think it’s important to have these articles in front of the Senate so that we can act on those expeditiously,” Murphy said.
Murphy says Democrats in the Senate need to be ready to act if Republicans suddenly support convictions.
Blumenthal supports impeachment even after Trump leaves office.
“That kind of reprehensible misconduct cannot be allowed to stand without some accountability,” Blumenthal said.
Many social media platforms have banned the president and his supported have called that a violation of free speech.
