CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Today Connecticut set a new record high COVID-19 positivity rate.
Health experts say the most recent spike should make us all even more vigilant about protecting ourselves and our loved ones.
Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate surged to 24.55% and there are more than 1800 coronavirus patients in the hospitals.
Experts say the increases are troubling, but not surprising.
Dr. Janelle Chiasera at Quinnipiac University said, “this is what viruses do if we don't get enough people vaccinated.”
Chiasera is Quinnipiac’s Dean of Health Sciences.
She says that perhaps the biggest issue is that at some point the rising number of omicron cases could stretch and strain our hospitals to the breaking point.
“We haven't seen levels like this in quite some time and that explosive increase is really overwhelming our hospital systems,” said Chiasera.
She says there are silver linings. More people can recognize signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested and more people are now getting vaccinated.
Connecticut's vaccination rate jumped up by nearly five percent in the last month, but Chiasera says don't assume we can rely on herd immunity to bail us out because other variants could be on the horizon.
The cases have spiked while our testing levels have remained stagnant. That's the reason for the high positivity level. It was lower when case numbers were higher, but there were more tests available. That's the primary problem right now - test availability has not surged with the Omicron wave. Fortunately, with such a high vaccination rate, the severity is not nearly as high as with Delta, leading to a situation with higher "with COVID" hospitalizations rather than "from COVID" hospitalizations. The CDC is wise to recommend a multiplex test, with the H3N2 part of the flu shot being a poor match for the circulating virus. If we can get our testing numbers up and work our way back to the WHO suggestion of 10% or lower, and if we do it with the CDC-recommended multiplex test, hopefully we can get a better handle on what's going on.
