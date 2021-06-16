MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The official start of summer is just days away, and a new list is ranking the best beach towns to live in across the U.S.
Finance website WalletHub released the list after looking at housing costs, homes currently for sale, and the quality of the water and sand.
Naples, Florida took the top spot, and California’s Laguna Beach came in second.
Several Connecticut towns also made the top 200.
Westport is ranked at number 40, Milford is 91, and East Haven is 138.
To see the full list, click here.
