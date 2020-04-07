HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has dropped further down a list of the most aggressive states against COVID-19.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of the Most Aggressive states Against the Coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, Connecticut sank back to 14th.
In previous weeks, it was 6th and had been as high as 2nd.
WalletHub said it continues to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 statistics, including tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, state legislation on the pandemic to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.
Connecticut's "prevention and containment" rank was 13th, its "risk factors and infrastructure" rank was 14th, its "economic impact" rank was 26th, and its "delta in overall rank vs. March 23" was -8.
The top three most aggressive states were New York, widely perceived to be the epicenter of the virus in the US, the District of Columbia and Alaska.
The least aggressive states were Nebraska, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
Read WalletHub's complete study on its website here.
