WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Today is Small Business Saturday and many local stores are counting on you for the well needed economic boost.
A lot of the business here in West Hartford will be open today. From clothing stores, pottery to food places today is all about shopping local and keeping the money in Connecticut.
Tis the season to give. So, what better gift than a homemade craft like the ones selling today in Norwich at the annual shopping event?
This is where 75 local merchants will meet at the Holiday Inn to sell their products on this Small Business Saturday.
“We want to make sure people are coming here and keeping the money here right here in Connecticut and supporting local vendors, artists,” said Angela Adams.
Family-owned stores will be waiting for you with open arms including restaurants.
According to the Connecticut Restaurant Association the industry is down about $2.5 billion and more than 600 restaurants have closed.
Joy Press is the Manchester Downtown Manager. She said, "During the pandemic we renewed the sense of this understanding that small businesses won't survive without our support, so shopping small, especially during the holiday season, is what's going to keep them going."
All these local places need your help to stay alive especially as the pandemic continues.
Marni Esposito works at Moon Rocks Cookies.
"You know when you start working locally you really do effect everything in that community, not just that small business, but the money that's spent at a small business stays locally and so you're supporting the entire community," said Esposito.
