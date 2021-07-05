EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A patriotic ending to Independence Day weekend as tens of thousands of fans say goodbye to the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
The team played their final game before heading to the Olympics and they played it right in East Hartford.
This soccer team has captured the hearts of America and the headlines too, after the 2019 World Cup win.
Talking with young fans, they love this team, not just because they excel on the field, but who they are off of it.
Goal after goal, the U.S. women’s national soccer team cruised to a 4-0 win over the women’s team from Mexico.
There may not have been drama in the team’s forty-forth straight win, but it was inspiring.
"It is extra special to see them not just on the tv screen, to see them in person too," Madison Huskes of Meriden said.
Madison Huskes and Claire Lewia were part of the 27,758 who watched the women’s team at Rentschler tonight.
This is the biggest turnout ever for a women’s match in Connecticut.
"It’s their drive to win, like they bring each other up. They’re just completely a team," Andrea Bauer of the Farmington Thunder soccer team stated.
Seeing these stars, live and in-person, was extra special, especially since the next time they’ll be seeing them will be on tv at the Tokyo Olympics.
These girls from the Farmington Thunder have a lot in common with the women’s team.
They just won the state cup and they really look up to the women for the examples they set off the field.
Since the World Cup win in 2019, girl power has been the message.
Stars, like Megan Rapinoe, have brought issues, like equal pay for women, into the forefront.
"It’s really inspiring for women, especially because they don’t always get a chance, but it shows us we can express ourselves no matter who we are," Mahima Kodakirghi of the Farmington Thunder says.
Their success and their personalities were all on display tonight.
Their postgame send off was a hit for the thousands watching live and the millions watching on social media, where, by the way, the women’s team has a bigger following, 2.4 million followers, compared to the 2.1 million for the men’s team.
Young fans crowded the exits, waiting for a glimpse of their favorite star.
"They’re just very inspiring in general. The girls love them. They play soccer, they follow them, and they’re great," Huskes added.
So tonight was the last time the women’s team will play in front of an American crowd for awhile.
Next stop, Tokyo, where the first game is at 4:30 a.m. on July 21 against Sweden.
