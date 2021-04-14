WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday evening, Connecticut State Police escorted the body of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans to North Adams, MA.
Evans was killed in the line of duty on April 2 after a suspect rammed a vehicle into him at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
Evans had been a Capitol police officer for 18 years and was a member of the First Responders Unit.
Evans is originally from western Massachusetts.
He laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.
A flight carrying Evans body arrived at Bradley International Airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Motorcycle members of the State Police Traffic Services Unit joined police from Massachusetts in a motorcade to North Adams, MA, where Officer Evans will be laid to rest.
The motorcade will exit the airport onto Route 75 and travel through Suffield and Enfield before crossing the state line into Massachusetts via I-91.
Killed by "law and order" Trump supporters.
