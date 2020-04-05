NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in North Haven.
According to CT State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus, a 1998 Toyota Corollas was driving down Rt. 15 between Exits 64 and 63 around 6:30 p.m. when it veered into the right shoulder and struck multiple trees before finally coming to a halt.
The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Bridgeport resident Jose Olivo-Figueroa, was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
The passenger, a 23-year-old Hartford man, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as well where he was treated for minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact CT State Police Trooper Jankowski at 203-393-4200.
