HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police are kicking off a very special mission in an effort to recruit more women.
The 2019 state police academy is coming up, and the state is looking for more females to enter careers in law enforcement.
There are currently 946 state troopers, but only 85 are women, which is only 9 percent.
Leaders say they are hoping to change that.
"It's very important for women and girls to see someone who looks like them, especially in male dominated professions in order to picture themselves doing those same jobs,” said State Trooper Kelly Grant.
So far this year, over 400 women have applied.
The recruiting campaign will run through the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.