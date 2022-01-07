(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before hitting the road.
A state trooper stopped a driver in Norwich Friday morning for leaving snow on top of his car.
“The Trooper gave this operator a warning and allowed him an opportunity to remove the accumulated snow from his vehicle, rather than issue him a $120.00 infraction,” police said.
Police say the operator was pulled over for violating C.G.S 14-252a, Removal of Accumulated Snow or Ice from Vehicle.
“As stated in the statute, the operator of any motor vehicle shall remove any accumulated ice or snow from such motor vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof of such motor vehicle, so that any ice or snow accumulated on such vehicle does not pose a threat to persons or property while the vehicle is being operated on any street or highway of this state,” police added.
Police say anyone failing to remove ice or snow from their vehicle will be fined.
(1) comment
It would be nice if they would actually get out and patrol the roads to stop speeders and reckless drivers along with those that are too lazy to clean their cars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.