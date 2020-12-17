(WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police is reminding drivers about the importance of removing snow from your vehicles before you go.
Drivers are reminded to remove snow not only from the roof, but also the trunk and hood.
Leaving snow or ice on your car does not just put you at risk, but other drivers as well.
If police catch you with it on your vehicle, you face a $120 fine.
