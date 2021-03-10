(WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police troops and various local police departments reported non-emergency phone line outages on Wednesday morning.
By 2 p.m., CT State Police said the matter had been resolved.
While the non-emergency lines were out, 9-1-1 was not being impacted.
The Wallingford Police Department said Wednesday its non-emergency phone lines are being impacted and they are urging folks to call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency, or call (203) 626-9573 for the time being.
The Hartford Police Department also said its non-emergency line is not working, and people were asked to use 860-722-6240 for non-emergency police calls.
