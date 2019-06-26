SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – Members of the Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury welcomed a special “honorary trooper” to their force on Wednesday.
Brett Holbrook, 12, from Michigan, says he has admired law enforcement officers for years.
It all started when his mom was pulled over.
Holbrook was impressed with the professionalism the trooper showed and set out to visit state police agencies around the country.
“The reason why I want to do this is because I want to keep all the people and troopers safe on the roads and thank them for doing this,” Holbrook said.
So far, Holbrook has already stopped as 23 law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.