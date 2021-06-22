GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Democratic state senator resigned from office on Tuesday and cited personal circumstances.
Sen. Alex Kasser, who represents Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford, sent her letter of resignation to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Kasser put up a lengthy Facebook post in which she said she's been trying to divorce Morgan Stanley executive Seth Bergstein the three years now.
"As all survivors of domestic abuse know, emancipating ourselves is an epic struggle that takes years, requires unflinching courage and all our resources - mental, physical, and financial," Kasser wrote. "Seth uses his powerful position at Morgan Stanley to enable his conduct, so I must work even harder to fight for my freedom. Because of the enormous time and energy this consumes, I can no longer serve my constituents to my fullest ability."
Kasser said she could no longer live in work in Greenwich.
"It is too painful to be in Greenwich now that I’ve been erased from their lives, just as their father promised would happen if I ever left him," she wrote. "My partner, Nichola Samponaro, also grew up in Greenwich and her family have been respected members of this community for over 40 years. Seth Bergstein has tried to destroy her too - with lies about our relationship and harassing court motions that mention her 56 times for no relevant reason- she had nothing to do with ending my marriage."
Kasser said she couldn't stay silent while a homophobic entitled man attacked her partner.
The letter she sent to Merrill said:
Dear Madam Secretary –
It is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to resign from office, effective immediately. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the residents of the 36th district and the great state of Connecticut. However, due to personal circumstances and ongoing divorce litigation, I cannot continue to dedicate myself to this job in the way that it deserves. I will miss being a part of the legislature with its camaraderie and collective sense of duty. I will miss my colleagues and serving my constituents.
I am forever grateful for having had this opportunity and will always cherish the experience.
Senate President Martin Looney called the resignation a surprise.
Channel 3 is working to gather more details on the story.
