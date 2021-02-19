CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut state trooper is facing charges following a crash that happened earlier this month in Canton.
Trooper Kenneth Dillon was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm while under the influence following a crash that happened on Feb. 2.
Dillon was off duty at the time of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 179.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Dillon was released on bond and is expected to face a judge next month.
