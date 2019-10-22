KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut state trooper was arrested over the weekend on domestic violence charges.
Police arrested Sgt. Dominic Goguen, 43 of New Hartford, following a domestic violence incident that happened in Killingly last Thursday.
Details of the incident were not released, as the arrest warrant was sealed by the court.
Goguen was charged with two counts disorderly conduct and was released on a $500 bond.
State police said Goguen has been temporarily reassigned to the Traffic Services Unit in Meriden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.