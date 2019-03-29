NEW YORK (WFSB) - A state trooper who died in the line of duty was honored at Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday.
Connecticut State Trooper First Class Kevin Miller died exactly one year ago on March 29, 2018.
Thursday during the Yankees' game against Baltimore, a photo of Miller was displayed on the Fan Marquee.
"The Yankees remember Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller, Connecticut State Police," the caption read.
According to state police, Miller was driving his cruiser on Interstate 84 east in Tolland when he crashed into a tractor trailer, the driver of which was traveling significantly slower than the highway traffic.
However, a state police report said Miller was driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the crash. The report also stated that the driver of the tractor trailer claimed he was having engine problems, which led to him traveling 5 mph in the right lane.
Miller graduated from the State Police Training Academy and was sworn in as a Trooper on March 19, 1999.
During his 19-year career, troopers said he served at Troop K in Colchester and at Troop C in Tolland.
