(WFSB) -- A Connecticut state police trooper is being recognized for helping nab a murder suspect.
The 13th suspect in the murder of New York City teen was captured in July using a license plate scanner on I-84.
Trooper First Class Jason Cassavechia was on patrol in the Southbury area when the plate was flagged as stolen.
Cassavechia stopped Luis Cabrarasantos and later found he was wanted out of New York for murder.
"The immediacy of the information provided by the LPR (license plate reader) and the quick actions of Trooper Cassavechia lead to other troopers catch up and making the vehicle stop and catching Cabrarasantos. The suspect was extradited to New York to face charges,” said State Police Lt. Colonel Stavros Mellekas.
Connecticut state police now have 42 license plate readers on the roads.
