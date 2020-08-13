(WFSB) -- A Connecticut State Police trooper is being credited with saving a woman from getting struck by oncoming traffic on I-95.
The woman was seen running across I-95 on Wednesday.
Police said they received numerous 911 calls about the woman, as Lt. Col. John Eckersley happened to be traveling through the area on patrol.
He was able to safely step onto the highway and pull the woman to safety, preventing her from being struck by oncoming traffic.
In a Facebook post, CT State Police said this was “Just another example of the dedication and service of your Connecticut State Police.”
