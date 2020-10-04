SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A CT State Trooper has been suspended after he was arrested over the weekend in Southington.
State Police say that Trooper First Class Christopher Russell was arrested around 10:30 Saturday night on the following charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Mischief
- Risk of Injury to a Minor
- Assault - Third Degree
Russell's police powers have been suspended as a result of the arrest and State Police have seized his badge, firearms, identification, and police cruiser.
Officials said that Russell has been a State Police trooper since 2008.
State Police Internal Affairs is also investigating.
