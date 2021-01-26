HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the most COVID-19 restrictions in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Tuesday its list of "States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions."
Connecticut was toward the bottom at 41 of 51, making it a state with some of the tightest virus measures.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 14 metrics. The data included whether or not restaurants were open, public face mask policies, and workplace temperature screenings.
The states with the fewest restrictions were Oklahoma, South Dakota and Iowa.
Those with the most included Massachusetts, Virginia and California.
While many more businesses are open now than were open a few months ago, and few states still have stay-at-home orders, experts said the U.S. still has a ways to go to get to a full reopening.
They said that won’t occur until the country achieves widespread vaccination and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, some states put a temporary pause on moving to the next stage of reopening, or have even reversed course and closed certain businesses again due to surges in COVID-19 transmission.
Connecticut is currently in what it calls Phase 2.1, which means restaurants and retail stores are open but must follow social distancing, mask and other rules.
To read the complete results, head to WalletHub's website here.
