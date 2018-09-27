HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students in Connecticut are keeping an eye on a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
At Quinnipiac University in Hamden on Thursday, the school set up a big screen at the student center for students and staff who wanted to watch it.
A number of students stopped by and grabbed a chair to listen to the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.
"It's on here, [I'll] definitely watch," said Stephanie Ambrosio, a junior. "[I] wish I didn’t have to go to class, [I] want to watch the rest of it.”
Ford is one of a handful of women who recently came forward to speak out against Kavanaugh's nomination.
“I’m more of an outsider in this," said Tom Conley-Wilson, a senior. "[I'm] not super into politics. I’m just interested to see how it all plays out.”
Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while at a high school party outside of Washington DC in the early 80s.
“I definitely wanted to hear Dr. Ford’s testimony," Ambrosio said.
In his prepared remarks, Kavanaugh said he "never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes."
"I think it says a lot about Ms. Ford’s character that it doesn’t seem like a press thing, an attention thing, as many people like to claim sexual assault is," said Sharon Barry, a junior. "This is just genuine, like she said it was, her civic duty."
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been clamouring for an FBI investigation into the allegations.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Republicans called the allegations purely political and a smear job.
“This is 100 percent political theater and it doesn’t fall on one side or the other," said Andrew Guistwite, a senior. "It's theater, but I don’t really know if justice will come of this. Hopefully something will come of this, but I’m skeptical.”
Students at Quinnipiac told Channel 3 that they're following along and know that whatever happens, a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court will no doubt have lasting impacts.
“People including our President was saying, it happened 30 years ago, [it] happened in the 80s," said Sharon Berry, a junior. "But because it happened previously, it doesn’t take away the impact it had on her life. And if it is true, then that was his character then, and character typically doesn’t change, no matter how many years pass. If that’s the type of person Kavanaugh has proven to be, then I don’t think he should be a justice.”
Channel 3 also spoke with a political science professor at the school who said typically they've been seeing a gender divide on the issue of who is believed.
However, that divide was not as evident among the younger generation.
Channel 3 will have more on the story starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.