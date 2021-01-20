MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – President Joe Biden’s inaugural address touched the hearts and minds of high school students in CT.
More than a dozen students of Ted Kenyon’s class in Montville sat silently as they witnessed history in the making.
The 20-minute speech had a recurring theme of unity.
“To really unite with other people in the country,” said Jackson Brenek.
“He was really asking the American people to take part in his call for unity like everybody, especially those who really didn’t support him,” said Ian Gonzalez.
The historical assault on the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago was of special concern.
“I was really scared about something happening to Joe Biden or something threatening our Democracy,” Gonzalez said.
Another history class composed of students who were learning remotely discussed the historical reference of the suffrage movement a century ago and how today we have an elected female vice president.
“I definitely could see how much [Biden] wants us to be united no matter what side you’re on. I really hope that that happens, but I think he’s determined to make a change,” said Emma Lemire.
