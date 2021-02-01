EASTON, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent of Regional School District 9 couldn't "stop the feeling" when announcing his district's first snow day of the year.
Rydell Harrison posted a snow day version of the popular Justin Timberlake song from the movie Trolls.
"Wishing a happy snow day to my ER9 family and all my colleagues who need a well-deserved break," Harrison said. "ER9 snow day Feb. 1, 2021."
Take a look:
Region 9 includes the towns of Easton and Redding in Fairfield County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.