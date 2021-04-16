WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A Milford-based group that aims to help people who experience traumatic events visited with DC capitol police.
K9 First Responders headed south on Sunday to comfort capitol police in the wake of a deadly incident that claimed the life Officer William Evans on April 2.
Evans was on duty when a suspect rammed a vehicle into him at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.
RELATED: CT state police escort body of U.S. Capitol officer killed in the line of duty to MA
K9 First Responders' founder, Brad Cole, spoke to Renee DiNino of The River 105.9.
Cole said the group met with police, the administration and lawmakers. Both Republicans and Democrats came together to embrace the dogs.
Also meeting with the group were President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Mitch McConnell.
DiNino's exclusive interview with Cole can be heard here.
More information about K9 First Responders can be found here.
