HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice passed away on Monday.
Chief Justice Francis McDonald was 87.
He was known for being a tough-on-crime conservative who often dissented with the majority.
McDonald was a state trial court judge for 12 years before joining the state Supreme Court in 1996.
He was nominated by former Gov. John Rowland to serve as chief justice, which he served from 1999 to 2001. He retired at the age of 70.
“Frank McDonald was a lawyer’s lawyer, and a gentleman’s gentleman," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "A prosecutor of unqualified fairness and zeal, he became an insightful and incisive jurist who deeply respected the rule of law. Above all, he was a caring and thoughtful friend and family man.”
His funeral is set for Friday in Litchfield.
